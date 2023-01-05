Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago

Raging fire flames ripped through several townhomes in Des Plaines Thursday.

At least two buildings were damaged as a result.

The fire erupted around 4 p.m. at 9320 Noel.

Crews were called to the scene after a fire official was in the area and noticed the blaze.

Frank and Nora Burton’s apartment sits directly in front of the units impacted.

"I heard a big bang. I looked out my window and their back door was blowing open with flames coming out," Frank Burton said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

It took crews a couple of hours to extinguish the fire.

At one point, officials said the building where the fire originated collapsed.

The Red Cross was on the scene assisting families displaced.

A warming bus was also brought in to help families escape the cold.

Authorities said all residents were able to evacuate safely. One firefighter suffered minor injuries as a result.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.