Fire rips through multiple townhomes in suburban Chicago

By
Published 
Updated 9:25PM
Des Plaines
FOX 32 Chicago

Raging fire flames ripped through several apartment units in Des Plaines Thursday. At least two buildings were damaged as a result.

DES PLAINES, Ill. - Raging fire flames ripped through several townhomes in Des Plaines Thursday.

At least two buildings were damaged as a result. 

The fire erupted around 4 p.m. at 9320 Noel. 

Crews were called to the scene after a fire official was in the area and noticed the blaze. 

Frank and Nora Burton’s apartment sits directly in front of the units impacted. 

"I heard a big bang. I looked out my window and their back door was blowing open with flames coming out," Frank Burton said. 

It took crews a couple of hours to extinguish the fire. 

At one point, officials said the building where the fire originated collapsed. 

The Red Cross was on the scene assisting families displaced. 

A warming bus was also brought in to help families escape the cold. 

Authorities said all residents were able to evacuate safely. One firefighter suffered minor injuries as a result.  

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.