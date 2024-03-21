Expand / Collapse search

Extra-alarm fire breaks out at Back of the Yards warehouse

By Will Hager
Published  March 21, 2024 5:40am CDT
Back of the Yards
FOX 32 Chicago

Massive warehouse fire rages in Back of the Yards

Chicago firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Thursday morning at a warehouse in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a warehouse Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started before midnight at a large warehouse in the 1400 block of West 42nd Place, according to officials. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that crews responded to a "large volume of pallets burning on the loading dock area." The fire eventually moved inside the building through the storage area.

After applying five master streams to the blaze, the fire was struck out around 3:18 a.m., officials said. Firefighters are still treating local hotspots.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Extra-alarm fire breaks out at Back of the Yards warehouse

Chicago firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a warehouse Wednesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.