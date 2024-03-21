Extra-alarm fire breaks out at Back of the Yards warehouse

Chicago firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a warehouse Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The fire started before midnight at a large warehouse in the 1400 block of West 42nd Place, according to officials. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that crews responded to a "large volume of pallets burning on the loading dock area." The fire eventually moved inside the building through the storage area.

After applying five master streams to the blaze, the fire was struck out around 3:18 a.m., officials said. Firefighters are still treating local hotspots.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.