Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, LaSalle County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Newton County
6
Flash Flood Warning
from THU 9:29 AM CST until SAT 9:15 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:00 PM CST, Will County, Grundy County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 3:00 AM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Dense Fog Advisory
until THU 10:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County

Firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Elgin

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Elgin
FOX 32 Chicago

ELGIN, Ill. - A house fire in Elgin left one firefighter hospitalized and a home heavily damaged. 

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Hamilton Ave. just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday for the reported fire.

When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the attic.

Crews attacked the fire from the inside and found flames coming from the attic, first floor and the basement. 

Fire crews were able to get the flames contained in about 20 minutes, officials say. 

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury after the response, but no other injuries were reported. No one was inside at the time of the fire. 

Damages from the fire are estimated at over $175,000, officials say. 

The cause is still under investigation. 