Firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Elgin

A house fire in Elgin left one firefighter hospitalized and a home heavily damaged.

Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Hamilton Ave. just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday for the reported fire.

When they arrived, smoke was seen coming from the attic.

Crews attacked the fire from the inside and found flames coming from the attic, first floor and the basement.

Fire crews were able to get the flames contained in about 20 minutes, officials say.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury after the response, but no other injuries were reported. No one was inside at the time of the fire.

Damages from the fire are estimated at over $175,000, officials say.

The cause is still under investigation.