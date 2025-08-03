The Brief A Saturday night fire in Hobart, Indiana, destroyed a home on Cavender Street; all residents and a dog escaped safely, while one firefighter sustained a minor injury. The home was declared a total loss, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A late-night fire in northwest Indiana destroyed a home and left one firefighter injured, authorities said.

What we know:

The blaze broke out Saturday night at a residence in the 300 block of Cavender Street in Hobart.

Firefighters were initially told the home was fully engulfed, according to the Hobart Fire Department.

Crews arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the flames. All occupants of the home, including a dog, escaped safely and were not injured. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and is expected to fully recover, the department said.

The home was deemed a total loss.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Firefighter injured in blaze that destroyed Indiana home, officials say (Hobart Fire Dept. )

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts are with the homeowner and residents during this difficult time as they deal with the aftermath of this loss. We are grateful no lives were lost and that everyone made it out safely," the department said in a statement.

What's next:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.