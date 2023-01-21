Firefighters battle blaze at Naperville home

Firefighters battled a widespread fire at a home in Naperville Friday night.

The fire broke out at a two-story home in the 2100 block of Horncastle Lane around 11:40 a.m. and later spread to a neighboring home.

Naperville fire officials say all seven residents were safety evacuated and the fire engulfed the entire front of the home before firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to put out the fire at the neighboring home quickly to limit the amount of smoke and heat damage.

Just after 12 a.m. both fires were under control and crews focused on putting out remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Naperville Fire Department fire investigation team.

There were no injuries to any occupants or firefighters.

The home where the fire originated was deemed to be uninhabitable by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering, and Development Team. The neighboring home was deemed habitable.

The fire is estimated to have caused over $400,000 in damages.