Woman dead in fire at Roseland home

A woman died in a fire at a home Wednesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood.

The fire began around 6:41 a.m. when person on the second floor heard a fire alarm go off in their unit and was able to escape and call the fire department to the residence at 301 W. 108th St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A woman, whose age was unknown, was found dead in a bedroom on the first floor, officials said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No other injuries have been reported.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

This story is developing. Check back for updates.