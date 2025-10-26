Firefighters rescue kitten after Orland Park apartment fire

The Brief Firefighters responded around 5:40 a.m. Saturday to a blaze in an apartment on the 15200 block of El Cameno Terrace in Orland Park, which caused serious damage to a unit's kitchen area. No one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, officials said. On Sunday, firefighters rescued a kitten from the damaged unit, provided respiratory care, and safely returned it to its owners.



Orland Park firefighters rescued a kitten from an apartment after a fire on Saturday.

What we know:

Officials responded to an apartment fire in the 15200 block of El Cameno Terrace at 5:40 a.m. Saturday. The fire was restricted to one unit on the building's northwest corner and caused serious damage to the unit's kitchen.

No one was inside the unit at the time of the fire and no one was injured, according to firefighters.

On Sunday, firefighters said they found a kitten in the apartment that needed medical care. Immediate respiratory assistance was given. The kitten was returned in healthy condition to the apartment owners.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.