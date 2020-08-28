Firefighters rescue person trapped under debris following garage collapse on the North Side

A garage collapsed late Friday afternoon in the 3000 block of North Wilton, leaving one person trapped.

Authorities say the victim's legs were pinned.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to rescue the person. Authorities say firefighters spent 30 minutes freeing the person.

It is unclear what caused the collapse of the garage.

No information has been released on the condition of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.