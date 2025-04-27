Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters rescue stranded family of geese on Lisle roof, spotted by drone

By Cody King
Published  April 27, 2025 4:54pm CDT
Lisle
FOX 32 Chicago

LISLE, Ill. - A family of geese, including several goslings, was rescued from a roof in west suburban Lisle on Sunday afternoon after being spotted by a man flying a drone.

What we know:

The geese appeared distressed and unable to leave the rooftop, as the goslings cannot fly.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District and a professional animal retrieving company responded and crews used a fire truck ladder to reach the stranded birds. 

Firefighters had to coax the adult geese away from the goslings before rescuing them.

The goslings were then placed in a breathable animal rescue backpack and safely lowered to the ground.

Image 1 of 4

Drone discovers family of geese stranded on roof in Lisle, fire officials say (Lisle-Woodridge FD )

What's next:

The geese, who had made their way into a nearby pond, reunited with their babies after hearing their chirps. 

The family was safely reunited, fire officials said.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District. 

LisleNews