Fiery car v. semi crash leaves 1 dead in Dolton

A car spun out and struck a semi-tractor leaving one dead in Dolton Wednesday morning.

Dolton police say one person was killed after a car struck a semi and caught fire on Sibley Boulevard near Wentworth.

The car was believed to be speeding when it struck another vehicle, spun out and then hit the semi-tractor head on.

The was engulfed in flames quickly. The driver could not be rescued, police say.