First $1 million Illinois vaccine lottery drawing to happen on Thursday
CHICAGO - The first drawing in Illinois' vaccine lottery is scheduled for Thursday.
The $10 million promotion will reward vaccinated Illinoisans by automatically entering them into a series of cash and scholarship lotteries with prizes up to $1 million.
The promotion offers $7 million in cash prizes to vaccinated adults, which range from $100,000 to $1 million. Additionally, $3 million in scholarship awards will be available for vaccinated youth.
Those who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois are automatically entered into the lotteries. The drawings are being handled by the Illinois Lottery and will continue throughout the summer.