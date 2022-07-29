First confirmed case of monkeypox in McHenry County reported, health officials say

The first confirmed case of monkeypox in McHenry County was reported Friday, according to McHenry County public health officials.

The McHenry County Department of Health said in a statement the confirmed case was in an adult who met initial criteria for the disease and had a positive orthopoxvirus result on July 16.

Those who the diagnosed person had close contact with were being identified and offered post-exposure vaccinations, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county health officials.

Officials said the case is isolated, and they have not received reports of any other probable cases, but they urge residents to seek medical attention if they experience monkeypox symptoms.

"The risk is low to residents of McHenry County. MCDH is urging residents to be aware of how monkeypox is transmitted and the symptoms. MCDH encourages individuals to seek medical attention with any symptoms," county health officials said in a statement.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral infection that typically begins with flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and rashes across the face and body, officials said, adding that most infections resolve on their own in about two to four weeks.

It is spread through close contact with body fluids, monkeypox sores or any items contaminated by the infection, such as clothing and bedding, officials said. It is also passed through sexual contact — those who have multiple sex partners are said to be at a higher risk of obtaining and transmitting the infection.

If someone has a rash consistent with monkeypox or was in contact with someone diagnosed, officials recommend:

Covering exposed skin in dense, indoor crowds.

Not sharing bedding or clothing with others when possible.

Before having close, physical contact with others, talking to your partners about their health and any recent rashes or sores.

Staying aware of countries where there are monkeypox outbreaks.

Talking to a healthcare provider if you were potentially exposed.

Wearing a mask, staying home when feeling sick, informing sex partners of possible symptoms and answering confidential questions from health officials were also strongly encouraged.

"Monkeypox is not a new virus, but it is not common in the United States," said Susan Karras, Director of Public Health Nursing. "The risk is low, but anyone can become infected with monkeypox regardless of age, gender, race or sexual orientation. Early identification, treatment, and post exposure vaccination of close contacts will help in reducing further spread."

There have been 1,814 cases of monkeypox virus this year in U.S. residents with 174 occurring in Illinois, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.