First day of gun buyback program at St. Sabina 'a major success,' Chicago police say

Chicago police described the first day of Father Michael Pfleger and Saint Sabina Church's gun buyback program as a "major success."

Sixty-six handguns and 15 rifles were turned in Monday in an effort to get illegal guns off the streets of Chicago. A total of $10,680 was given out to the gun buyback donors.

Chicago police described the first day of Father Michael Pfleger's and Saint Sabina Church's gun buyback program as a "major success". Expand

The guns turned in were turned over to the 6th Police District, where they will be destroyed.

Chicago Police Department 6th District thanked the participants on Twitter Monday:

"It takes a village to help stop the gun violence in our city. Thanks to all participants involved, you rock!"

First day of gun buyback program at St. Sabina "a major success", CPD says

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The event will continue to run through Friday.

Anyone 25 and under can get $200 for handguns or assault rifles and $100 for rifles.

People who turn in high-capacity magazines or clips can get $20. The money was reportedly donated by a businessman fed up with the gun violence.

You can drop off your guns at the faith community of Saint Sabina Church between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Advertisement