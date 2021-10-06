First Lady Jill Biden to visit Chicago next week

First Lady Jill Biden will visit Chicago next Tuesday.

She will travel to Kansas City, Kansas and Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 12 and then head to Allentown, Pennsylvania the next day.

This announcement comes after President Joe Biden is expected to visit Chicago Thursday.

President Biden is expected to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements during his visit.

Biden abruptly canceled his trip last week amid intense negotiations over budget reconciliation and the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

