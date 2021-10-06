Expand / Collapse search

First Lady Jill Biden to visit Chicago next week

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
Dr. Jill Biden
President Joe Biden is expected to visit Chicago next week.

CHICAGO - First Lady Jill Biden will visit Chicago next Tuesday.

She will travel to Kansas City, Kansas and Chicago, Illinois on Oct. 12 and then head to Allentown, Pennsylvania the next day.

This announcement comes after President Joe Biden is expected to visit Chicago Thursday.

President Biden is expected to highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements during his visit.

Biden abruptly canceled his trip last week amid intense negotiations over budget reconciliation and the bipartisan infrastructure deal.
 