First licensed armless pilot showcases 'impossible airplane' to Chicago aviation campers

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Pullman
CHICAGO - A pioneering pilot met students attending an aviation-based summer camp in Pullman, showing them the sky is not the limit. 

Jessica Cox is the world's first licensed armless pilot and motivational speaker. 

She showed a simulator of her new foot-controlled "impossible airplane" to campers at Olive-Harvey Community College. 

The camp, for fifth to 12th graders, promotes awareness of aviation-related career paths. 

Cox, who lives in Arizona, is scheduled to make another stop in the Midwest next week. 

She is a featured speaker at the famous Experimental Aircraft Convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. 