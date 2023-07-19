First licensed armless pilot showcases 'impossible airplane' to Chicago aviation campers

A pioneering pilot met students attending an aviation-based summer camp in Pullman, showing them the sky is not the limit.

Jessica Cox is the world's first licensed armless pilot and motivational speaker.

She showed a simulator of her new foot-controlled "impossible airplane" to campers at Olive-Harvey Community College.

The camp, for fifth to 12th graders, promotes awareness of aviation-related career paths.

Cox, who lives in Arizona, is scheduled to make another stop in the Midwest next week.

She is a featured speaker at the famous Experimental Aircraft Convention in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.