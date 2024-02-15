First social equity dispensary opens in Evanston

The first social equity dispensary in the country has opened in Evanston.

This comes after the city launched the first reparations program, which is funded in part by cannabis tax money.

All the tax money collected from sales will flow into the reparations fund. The new business will act as a two-in-one for cannabis users and non-users.

West Town Bakery will offer cannabis-free treats and the "Okay Cannabis" dispensary will offer cannabis products.

Both the dispensary and West Town Bakery will be open seven days a week.