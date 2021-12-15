First suburban Cook County Omicron COVID-19 case detected Tuesday

The first known suburban Cook County case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant was detected Tuesday, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health.

The health department said the person is asymptomatic and has received at least two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. There are other cases that are currently being genotyped for Omicron.

According to the department, Omicron arrived while the Delta variant continues to surge in suburban Cook County. Recent Delta case counts have significantly increased in the days and weeks before the arrival of Omicron.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

"As expected, Omicron has arrived in suburban Cook County and we must take every possible precaution to prevent this highly-contagious variant from spreading rapidly," said Dr. Rachel Rubin, Co-Lead and Senior Medical Officer, Cook County Department of Public Health. "Vaccinations, including booster shots, are vital. Masking indoors in all public spaces is mandated in the county and must continue. And we urge unvaccinated residents to not attend any holiday celebrations or social events during this time."

RELATED: Omicron variant now makes up about 3% of US COVID-19 cases, CDC says

The department said that those gathering with individuals outside the household, indoor masking, physically distancing, and proper hand washing are urged. The department also advises to test all participants 2-3 days before gathering with others, and within 24 hours of the event.

Advertisement

Boosters for all residents ages 16 and up are currently available throughout suburban Cook County. To find the most convenient vaccine location visit the CCDPH calendar or MyShotCookCounty.