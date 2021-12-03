Study suggests past COVID-19 infection may not fend off omicron variant
A research group has been tracking reinfections in South Africa and reported a jump with the arrival of omicron that they hadn't seen when two previous variants, including the extra-contagious delta variant, moved through the country.
Omicron: WHO says measures used against delta should work for new variant
The WHO says measures like higher vaccination rates, social-distancing guidelines and wearing masks should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.