Six residents of senior living community in Fox Lake taken to hospitals with COVID symptoms

Fox Lake Fire Protection District took six residents of a senior living community to hospitals on Saturday afternoon after they came down with COVID symptoms.

Authorities said that they received a call from the Cottages of Fox Lake about a sick patient at about 5:30 p.m.

While on the way, they realized they were going to need six ambulances. All the residents had been put in isolation.

They were sent to Northwestern McHenry, Condell in Libertyville and Good Shepherd in Barrington.

