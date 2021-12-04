Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin resident who recently traveled to South Africa is state's first omicron variant case

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 8:32PM
Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health said on Saturday that the state's first case of the omicron variant of COVID has been identified.

The state said that the Milwaukee County resident had recently traveled to South Africa.

The man is fully vaccinated and had received his booster dose. He has mild symptoms and has not been hospitalized.

The Wisconsin Department of Health said this resident is not related to the COVID omicron outbreak investigation in Milwaukee County. The five people in that outbreak who have been confirmed to have omicron are California residents who were in Milwaukee County for a wedding over Thanksgiving weekend.

