5 people who attended wedding in Milwaukee area have COVID omicron variant

The Wisconsin Department of Health said that 12 people who attended a wedding in Milwaukee in November have COVID-19, and some of them have the omicron variant.

The wedding was held in Milwaukee County on Nov. 27, which was the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

A lab in California said that 5 of those people have the omicron variant, and genetic sequencing is pending for the other cases. All are adults between the ages of 18 to 49. All were vaccinated, and most had gotten booster shots. They are mildly symptomatic. No one is hospitalized. One of the individuals had just returned from an international trip.

No Wisconsin residents who attended the wedding are confirmed to have the omicron variant.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS