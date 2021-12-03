Omicron variant confirmed in multiple states, Illinois health officials continue to urge vaccines, boosters

Illinois health officials say the Omicron variant is probably in Illinois, but it hasn’t been officially identified.

COVID-19 numbers are up in Illinois with 11,524 new cases reported Thursday. The positivity rate is 4.7 percent, and hospitalizations are increasing.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

These numbers are similar to what the state saw in December 2020.

Health officials are urging people to get vaccinated or get their booster shot.

They say there is no shortage, but some people have had delays in getting an appointment through Walgreens and CVS pharmacy.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says this is because the pharmacies receive their supply from the federal government.

Advertisement

Cook County Health Department Dr. Rachel Rubin says unvaccinated people should avoid holiday gatherings, or at least get tested for COVID-19 three to four days prior to events, and one day before, or on the same day as the event, to limit the spread of the virus.