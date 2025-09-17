First West Nile virus death reported in Illinois this year

The Brief An Illinois resident in their 60s has died from West Nile virus, the state’s first death from the mosquito-borne illness this year. Suburban Cook County has reported 33 cases since Sept. 6, including 22 that are neuroinvasive, nearly double last year’s total. Statewide in 2024, Illinois recorded 69 human cases and 13 deaths, with 50 cases in Cook County.



A Cook County resident has become the first person in Illinois to die of West Nile virus this year.

What we know:

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), lab testing determined West Nile virus was a contributing factor in the death of the resident, who was in their 60s.

"The year’s first death from West Nile virus in Illinois is a sobering reminder that mosquito-borne illnesses are still with us," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement. "It’s important to take appropriate precautions as the weather remains warm."

By the numbers:

Since the surveillance period began on Sept. 6, suburban Cook County has recorded 33 cases of West Nile virus, nearly double the number of cases from last year. Of those cases, 22 have been classified as neuro-invasive, meaning the infection affected the central nervous system.

Last year, suburban Cook County logged 19 cases and five deaths from the virus. Statewide, Illinois reported 69 human cases in 2024, with 50 of them in Cook County and a total 13 deaths.

What you can do:

"We urge everyone to ‘Fight the Bite’ by practicing the Three R’s: Reduce opportunities for exposure to mosquitoes. Repel insect bites by wearing protective clothing and using insect repellent. Report stagnant water that can serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes to your local health department," Vohra said.