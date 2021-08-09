Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, LaSalle County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
6
Tornado Warning
until MON 7:30 PM CDT, DuPage County
Tornado Warning
from MON 6:50 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Kane County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 7:18 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DuPage County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, La Porte County

Fish with human-looking teeth caught off Outer Banks shocks fishermen, goes viral

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
North Carolina
FOX 5 DC
fish-teeth.jpg article

PHOTO: Jennette's Pier Facebook

OUTER BANKS, N.C. - A fish with human-looking teeth was caught off the coast of the Outer Banks in North Carolina and the photo of the creepy catch has gone viral.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to the News & Observer, Jennette’s Pier in North Carolina said Nathan Martin reeled in a 9-pound fish called a sheepshead that had teeth on the bottom and top of its mouth.

fish-teeth-2.jpg

PHOTO: Jennette's Pier Facebook

The pier shared a photo of the fish on Facebook and it quickly gained not only local but national attention with the News & Observer flagging comments by users on Jennette's Pier's post.

READ MORE: Mystery bug afflicting DC area residents linked to Brood X: expert

"Omg that’s crazy I would drop and run," one person commented.

"I know a good Dentist on the Island," one person wrote.

Another commented: "Who’s missing their dentures?"

READ MORE: Pink spoonbill reportedly spotted in DC area, far from Florida home

The News & Observer says the sheepshead’s teeth allow them to be omnivores, just like humans, according to a Scientific American blog post from 2013.

Read more about the catch here.