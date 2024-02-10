5 firefighters, 1 other driver hospitalized after South Side fire truck crash
CHICAGO - A crash on the city's south side has left five firefighters and another driver hospitalized.
The incident happened at 4:17 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of S. State Street.
A Chicago Fire Department fire truck was heading eastbound on 47th Street with emergency lights on when it was hit by a Chevy Impala going southbound on State, according to Chicago police.
The driver of the Impala, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
All five firefighters were also taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.