5 firefighters, 1 other driver hospitalized after South Side fire truck crash

A crash on the city's south side has left five firefighters and another driver hospitalized.

The incident happened at 4:17 p.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of S. State Street.

A Chicago Fire Department fire truck was heading eastbound on 47th Street with emergency lights on when it was hit by a Chevy Impala going southbound on State, according to Chicago police.

The driver of the Impala, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

All five firefighters were also taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.