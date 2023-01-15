Five juveniles arrested in Chicago after allegedly carjacking a brand new Mercedes in Des Plaines

Police said five juveniles were arrested in Chicago for carjacking a 2023 Mercedes from a hotel parking lot in Des Plaines on Sunday.

Police said the carjacking happened at the Wyndham Hotel, 1450 East Touhy, around 5 a.m. The 37-year-old driver told police that two of the carjackers pointed a gun at her and took her 2023 Mercedes GLE53.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Police tracked the stolen car via phone app to Chicago.

Des Plaines Police said Chicago police found the car at 85th and Sangamon in Auburn Gresham, where five juveniles were arrested.

Police said the five juveniles are also responsible for "numerous burglaries" to cars in the parking lots of the Wyndham and the Comfort Inn, 2175 East Touhy, before the carjacking.