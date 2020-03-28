Five latest Cook County COVID-19 deaths include people ages 49 to 88

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed five more deaths due to the coronavirus Saturday after conducting their latest round of autopsies.

Lynne Sierra, a 68-year-old Roselle women, died Friday at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found she died of respiratory failure due to a COVID-19 infection as well as pneumonia.

Friday evening, Sherman Pittman, a 61-year-old man from Brainerd on the South Side, died at St. Joseph Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. He died of pneumonia due to a COVID-19 infection, with diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and acquired immune deficiency syndrome all contributing.

Gloria Kamish, an 88-year-old Skokie woman, died Friday at Glenbrook Hospital, the medical examiner’s office said. She died of respiratory failure due to COVID-19, with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and atrial fibrillation as contributing factors.

Leo Johnson, 71, of Hyde Park, died Friday at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of respiratory failure due to pneumonia, which in turn had been caused by a COVID-19 infection. Cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and atrial fibrillation also contributed.

A 49-year-old woman, who has not been identified, also died Friday in Chicago, the medical examiner’s office said. Her death was due to respiratory failure caused by COVID-19 and pneumonia, with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obstructive sleep apnea and obesity all playing a role.

On Saturday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 13 more COVID-19 deaths across Illinois, including an infant and a state worker, as the total number of cases rose to 3,491.