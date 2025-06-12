Five Illinois suspects charged in federal fentanyl sales investigation: authorities

The Brief Five people were charged in a federal case involving fentanyl distribution and illegal firearm possession in Chicago. Four suspects face drug conspiracy charges; three of them and a fifth person also face federal gun charges for possessing modified handguns. All defendants are in custody; charges carry potential sentences of up to life in prison.



Five people have been charged in a federal investigation involving the sale of fentanyl and illegal possession of firearms in Chicago, federal prosecutors announced.

What we know:

Four of the suspects were indicted for distributing fentanyl, meth, and heroin in Chicago in 2023 and 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.

Three of those suspects and one other were also charged with illegal possession of firearms, including handguns equipped with a switch device, allowing them to fire multiple rounds with a single trigger pull.

Jared Daniels, 33, of Chicago, Cristine Serrano, 34, of Chicago, Shernell Anderson, 35, of Chicago, and Larry Lemon, 43, of Brookfield, Ill. have been charged with drug conspiracy and distribution.

Daniels, Serrano, and Jonathan Collins, 33, of Chicago, were charged with federal firearm offenses, prosecutors said. All five defendants are in custody.

The drug conspiracy and distribution charges carry a maximum sentence of life in federal prison, with mandatory minimums ranging from 10 to 15 years.

Collins faces up to 15 years on the firearms charge.

What we don't know:

No trial date has been announced.