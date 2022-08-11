Five-time convicted felon with 2 open cases accused of robbing man on Chicago train

A man with five prior felony convictions and two pending felony cases in Wisconsin was arrested for allegedly robbing a man on a Chicago train early Tuesday morning.

Prosecutor Tilesha Jackson said a 40-year-old man was riding a Red Line train when suspect Dontrell Hollie, 29, commented on the man’s bag before forcibly taking it from him, according to CWBChicago.

The victim then contacted a train operator over an intercom while Hollie moved to a different car. Police arrived at the North-Clybourn station, where the victim identified Hollie in a "huge crowd," Jackson said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Law enforcement officials then searched Hollie and recovered the other man’s wallet from his pants pocket, the prosecutor said.

Dontrell Hollie, 29, is accused of robbing a man a a Red Line train in Chicago (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Chicago Police records show that Hollie has an extensive criminal record, with 11 prior arrests. Jackson told CWBChicago that his convictions include attempted burglary and felony retail theft in 2018, a 2016 robbery conviction, criminal damage to government property in 2016, residential burglary in 2011, and several misdemeanors. She noted that he also has open cases in Wisconsin for hit-and-run, bail jumping, and attempted robbery.

A public defender representing Hollie told the outlet that Hollie is homeless and suffers from mental health problems that have gone untreated.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office told Fox News that he is still in custody at the Cook County Jail on a robbery charge. The sheriff's office said Hollie received a $75,000 D bond, and will be released once 10% of it is posted.

More @ FoxNews.com