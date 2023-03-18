Five women injured in crash in Arlington Heights

article

Five women were injured in a single-car crash in Arlington Heights on Saturday.

Police said the blue 2012 Ford Escape hit the AAEC Credit Union sign at Arlington Heights and Magnolia around 1:15 p.m.

One of the passengers, 71, was hospitalized at Lutheran General with a serious head injury. She remains in critical condition.

The driver, 32, of Elmwood Park, and three other women in their 60s and 70s suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver is not believed to have been impaired by drugs or alcohol, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation.