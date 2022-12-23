Flight delays, cancelations continue for holiday travelers in Chicago

Delays, cancelations and people stranded, all happening at O’Hare International Airport for the holidays.

The cold weather is impacting everyone and everything with weather warnings across the country. Travelers have to be flexible and strategic.

Passengers who had flights scheduled for Friday were encouraged to change flights to go earlier or later, but not everyone can do that. Some travelers kept their Friday reservation and just crossed their fingers.

It’s so cold, Santa Claus is right at home, helping warm hearts on this blustery day when everyone is at the mercy of winter weather.

"It's been really fun here, but we have family and people we want to be with for Christmas," one hopeful traveler said.

More than 300 flights were canceled at O’Hare Airport as of 8:30 a.m. and 250 were scrubbed at Midway. Around 70 flights were delayed at O’Hare and around 25 at Midway.

People are arriving, too, to Chicago's inhospitable weather.