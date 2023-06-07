Ripple effect: Flight delays reported in Chicago due to poor air quality on East Coast

Poor air quality on the East Coast due to Canadian wildfires is postponing sporting events, as well as causing flight delays in the Midwest, including in Chicago.

On Wednesday, a ground stoppage at major airports – like in New York – created a ripple effect on air travel. Fortunately, the stoppage was short-lived, and operations are gradually resuming.

At Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, there have been only a few delays reported.

According to transportation experts, a potential crisis was averted despite major delays in and out of New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. So far, O'Hare and LaGuardia airports have seen only two canceled flights and around two dozen delayed flights.

Chicago's Midway Airport has experienced a similar situation.

The impact of the poor air quality extends to sports as well. Wednesday night's Yankees-White Sox game has been rescheduled to Thursday afternoon due to the air quality concerns in the Big Apple. This decision prioritizes the well-being and safety of players, staff, and fans alike.