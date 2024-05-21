1 killed after severe turbulence rocks Singapore Airlines flight

Singapore Airlines announced that one person was killed and others were injured when a flight encountered severe turbulence on Monday.

According to a Facebook post , Singapore Airlines flight #SQ321 took off from London Heathrow Airport (LHR) and was headed to Singapore (SIN) when it encountered severe turbulence.

This graphic shows information on Singapore Airlines flight 321 which was diverted to Bangkok after encountering severe turbulence. (FOX Weather)

Singapore Airlines officials said the aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, was diverted to Bangkok (BKK) and landed safely around 3:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Officials said there were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board when the incident occurred.

This graphic shows the speed of Singapore Airlines flight 321 which was diverted to Bangkok after encountering severe turbulence. (FOX Weather)

"Singapore Airlines offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the airline said in a statement.

Singapore Airlines said it was working with local authorities in Thailand to provide medical assistance and would send a team to Bangkok to provide additional assistance as needed.

This graphic shows the altitude of Singapore Airlines flight 321 which was diverted to Bangkok after encountering severe turbulence. (FOX Weather)

