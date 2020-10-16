Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Will County
6
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Frost Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, La Porte County

Florida man turns giant Home Depot skeleton into puppet

By Rachel Bidock - Storyful
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
News
FOX 13 News

Giant skeleton decoration made into wearable puppet

A Florida man spent a month making a wearable puppet out of a giant skeleton decoration from Home Depot. Courtesy Steven Levy via Storyful

DAVIE, Fla. - Home Depot’s 12-foot skeletons were a hot commodity this Halloween season, and Steven Levy knew just what to do with his $300 decoration: make it into a humongous wearable puppet.

In a video recorded in Davie, Florida, Levy walks with the headless giant skeleton attached to his feet.

Another video shows the completed skeleton puppet perched on Levy's shoulders, with a beautiful blue sky and white fluffy clouds behind the massive mass of plastic death.

Levy told Storyful he wanted to do something different with the decoration, rather than just putting it in his yard, and he took videos every week to track his progress.

He said he has been working on this project for a month with the help of a welder, his own creativity, and a desire to do “crazy things.”

Levy said, “I modified it, reconstructed it, and gave him a whole makeover from head to toe where it has now come to life.”

Florida man spends month turning giant Home Depot skeleton into wearable puppet