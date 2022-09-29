Florida resident speaks to FOX 32 Chicago as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc

Hurricane Ian is wreaking havoc on communities, leaving neighborhoods flooded and homes destroyed. Many people evacuated, seeking shelter in other places while some decided to take their chances.

On Thursday, FOX 32 Chicago spoke over the phone with a Punta Gorda resident who decided to hunker down in his home.

Luckily, he says, they only lost a few shingles and is currently using a generator. However, they could be without power for another week.

"After the hurricane, we got power back for an hour, and thought, ‘wow, we’re lucky on this one,’ but that lasted about an hour, and then it’s been off since 4 this morning," said Scott Buchanan.

"Power, it’s just luck of the draw. We’re not near any hospital or emergency services so we’re not going to get power back anytime soon, so it could be a day, it could be a week before we get power back, I don’t know."

He is originally from Iowa and has family in Naperville, but despite hurricane season, he loves his Florida community.

"When I first heard about Ian, he first thing you do is go get gas and groceries because after everyone else, last minute rush, the stores will be empty, the gas station will be out of fuel, so we’re good, we got 20-30 gallons in gas cans to run the generator and by that time the fuel stations should have their own generators and be back up so we can go get gas in a few days," Buchanan said.

Meanwhile, a team of Indiana National Guard members left early Thursday morning headed south. They'll spend the night in Alabama, and likely be deployed to the Tampa Bay area on Friday.

"Their mission set right now will primarily be two-fold. One, conducting air movement operations, which will be picking up civilians, military personnel, whoever is needed to be transported from one location to the next and then also potentially doing aerial re-supply, where they’ll pick up equipment, gear, medical supplies, food, whatever, and transport that to a specific location," said Lt. Col. Scott Oden, Indiana National Guard Director of Aviation and Safety.

"We train for this mission every day, every week throughout the year, so our crew members are trained, highly proficient, highly skilled at what they’re going to do over the next couple weeks in Florida."