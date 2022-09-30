PAWS Chicago receives dogs, cats rescued from Hurricane Ian
Dozens of animals rescued from Hurricane Ian will be up for adoption soon in Chicago.
Florida mayor accused of hitting man in face with rake during Hurricane Ian cleanup
The mayor of a Florida town was arrested after police said he hit another man in the face with a rake while they were cleaning up a park in Brevard County after Hurricane Ian.
Dozens of animals rescued from Hurricane Ian were arriving in Chicago on Tuesday.
Flood-damaged cars from Hurricane Ian may soon appear in Illinois, AG warns
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a warning to consumers on Tuesday to be on the lookout for flood-damaged vehicles that may soon enter the used car market, which is already facing shortages nationwide.
Native Chicagoan living in Florida collects donations for Hurricane Ian survivors
A native Chicagoan is going above and beyond to help a community nearly wiped off the map by Hurricane Ian.
Death toll eclipses 60 as more Hurricane Ian victims found in Florida
The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed over the weekend as fatalities in North Carolina, Florida, and Cuba brought the total to at least 65 people.
President Biden, first lady to visit Florida and Puerto Rico to assess hurricane damage
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Puerto Rico and Florida this week to survey the widespread destruction caused by hurricanes Fiona and Ian.
Ian aftermath: At least 47 dead in Florida as long recovery begins
At least 30 people were confirmed dead Saturday as rescuers continue to search for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian.
Florida shelter pets will arrive in Chicago Tuesday, freeing space for dogs and cats lost in hurricane
The pets will be given medical care, vaccinations, and microchips as needed. Once they are cleared, they will be ready for adoption.
Flights to Florida from Chicago were limited Friday.
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone Friday afternoon, but the threat of dangerous storm surge, flash flooding and high winds remains.
Flights to Florida from Chicago are limited as many airports in the Sunshine State are operating for emergency workers or humanitarian purposes only.
PAWS Chicago headed to Florida to bring homeless pets to Windy City
Volunteers with PAWS Chicago is readying transport vehicles on Friday as they prepare to drive 21 hours to Naples, Florida to help shelters there make room for more rescued pets.
Travelers at O’Hare Airport on Friday are hoping to get to Florida to check on property and on neighbors.
Flights to Florida from Chicago are limited as many airports in the Sunshine State are operating for emergency workers or humanitarian purposes only.
Long list of 2022 billion-dollar weather disasters gets even longer
Ian will probably rank among the costliest weather disasters in U.S. history. Billion-dollar weather disasters are becoming more common and climate change is making them more likely.
Watch: Dog, woman and grandson who flew to Florida to ride out Ian with her lifted to safety
"She wasn’t leaving one way or the other," the man told rescuers.
Disney, Universal reopening after weathering Hurricane Ian
Orlando theme parks that temporarily shut their doors in the face of Hurricane Ian are beginning to reopen.