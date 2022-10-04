Thousands of cars and trucks were caught in rising waters as Hurricane Ian made its way across the Southeast, and not just mainstream ones.

Many totaled flood cars illegally find their way back into the used car market after every major flood event, while others with minor damage that isn't properly disclosed could lead to major repair bills down the road.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul issued a warning to consumers on Tuesday to be on the lookout for flood-damaged vehicles that may soon enter the used car market, which is already facing shortages nationwide.

A full tally of vehicles that suffered water damage hasn't been calculated yet, but industry experts already estimate that thousands of vehicles were damaged in flooding caused by Ian in the Southeastern United States, especially in Florida and South Carolina. Raoul warned those vehicles could begin to appear for sale across Illinois.

Flood-damaged cars are often resold without proper disclosures. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Flooded cars are often shipped to places hundreds of miles from areas hit by storms and may be dangerous to drive or pose health risks," Raoul said in a statement. "The current tight market for used cars can make buyers more likely to rush into a sale, but I urge consumers to investigate the condition of any vehicles they are considering purchasing."

Raoul said while most auto dealers are legitimate, some businesses and individuals may try to sell flood-damaged cars without revealing a vehicle’s true history.

Due to the existing shortage of new and used vehicles for sale, Raoul said scam artists may also be motivated to try to sell flood-damaged cars to desperate consumers. Scam artists will put the vehicle through a thorough cleaning process that can make it difficult to tell if a car has been damaged by water.

Water damage can be hard to identify if you don't know where to look. (Gerardo Mora/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Another tactic scam artists use to sell water-damaged vehicles is the practice of "title washing."

Raoul said a title should reflect whether a vehicle has sustained flood damage or has been salvaged, but scam artists will return flooded vehicles to the market by "washing" their titles, which conceals a flood or salvage vehicle’s history of damage by moving the vehicle and title through several states.

Even a repaired flood-damaged car could suffer future issues caused by the water. (Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

A title brand is a designation or label placed on a vehicle’s title by a state agency to let buyers know that the car has experienced an incident or damage that may have compromised it at some point. As a result of washing a title, scam artists or unscrupulous dealers obtain a new title that makes the car look clean, Raoul said.

How to spot a flood-damaged used car for sale