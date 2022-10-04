Dogs, cats rescued from Hurricane Ian arriving in Chicago

Dozens of animals rescued from Hurricane Ian were arriving in Chicago on Tuesday.

The more than 50 dogs and cats were removed from shelters in the storm's path.

The animals’ next stop is the PAWS Chicago Medical Center where they will be given medical exams and then prepared for adoption.

Meanwhile, a big thank you to everyone who has donated to FOX’s Hurricane Ian and Fiona relief efforts. Your donations have topped $1 million.

This in addition to FOX Corporate’s $1 million contribution.

The money is going to the American Red Cross to support their relief efforts.

If you have not already, and would like to help, donations are being taken at RedCross.org/FoxForward.