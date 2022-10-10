More than 100 pets arrive in Chicago from Puerto Rico, Florida

It was a trip of a lifetime for more than 100 shelter pets!

The animals touched down in DuPage County over the weekend.

A total of 116 cats and dogs were onboard and came to Chicago from overcrowded shelters in Puerto Rico and Florida — areas devastated by recent hurricanes.

The animals are headed to PAWS Chicago and the SPCA of Southwest Michigan.

The nonprofit "Wings of Rescue" is chartering several flights this week — transporting about 900 pets in all.

The flight this weekend was paid for by Bissell Pet Foundation and Petsmart Charities.