Florida shelter pets will arrive in Chicago Tuesday, freeing space for dogs and cats lost in hurricane

PAWS volunteers will return to Chicago on Tuesday with dozens of pets from Florida shelters crowded with animals after Hurricane Ian.

All the dogs, cats, puppies and kittens heading to Chicago were in shelters in the Naples and Fort Meyers areas before Hurricane Ian hit.

They are being moved so that animals who got lost during the hurricane will have someplace to stay.

The volunteers and pets are expected to arrive at PAWS Chicago on Tuesday afternoon.

The pets will be given medical care, vaccinations, and microchips as needed. Once they are cleared, they will be ready for adoption.