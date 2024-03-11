Former Flossmoor police chief files civil rights lawsuit against village

Former Flossmoor Police Chief Jerel Jones filed a lawsuit against the village and its leadership after he was fired earlier this month.

Disparti Law Group filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Village of Flossmoor on behalf of Jones on Monday.

Jones, a 17-year law enforcement veteran, served as the Macomb police chief for two years before taking the job in Flossmoor last year.

In October 2023, Jones complained to Village Mayor Michelle Nelson that he was being treated unfairly by Village Manager Bridget Wachtel.

"He raised a concern that there was a second set of performance standards being imposed on him as a Black department head in the village that was not being imposed on any other department heads in the village," Cass Casper from Disparti said.

Fox 32 News reached out to the village for comment but has not heard back.