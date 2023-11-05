Flyers from anti-Semitic social media group found in La Grange Park

La Grange Park police are investigating after flyers from an anti-Semitic social media group were found outside a residence this weekend.

Some residents who live west of La Grange Road told police that they found a flyer in a plastic bag on the sidewalk in front of their residence.

The flyers were not threatening in nature, however, police say they were political and from an anti-Semitic social media group.

Police believe the flyers were placed overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

The Village of La Grange Park said the same flyers were also distributed in the city of Elmhurst.

Anyone who has any information or video of these incidents is asked to contact the La Grange Park Police Department at (708) 352-2059.