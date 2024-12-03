FlyOver Chicago teams up with Bears' Jaylon Johnson for Giving Tuesday celebration

Thirty lucky kids from the Boys & Girls Club are in for an unforgettable evening at Navy Pier this Giving Tuesday, thanks to Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

The NFL star will host a special FlyOver experience, part of an event celebrating the holiday of giving.

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the children, ages 8 to 10, will meet Johnson to ask questions about life in the NFL. After the Q&A, Johnson will join them on FlyOver Chicago, an immersive ride offering a bird’s-eye view of the city’s iconic landmarks.

Adding to the festivities, the kids will have a chance to snap photos with Santa, rounding out an evening filled with excitement and holiday cheer.

The event is a collaboration between FlyOver at Navy Pier, the Boys & Girls Club, and the Chicago Bears, showcasing the community-focused spirit of Giving Tuesday.