You can 'Flyover' Chicago in this new exhibit coming to Navy Pier

If you've ever wanted to explore some of the most epic places in Chicago and around the world, you can in a new immersive attraction coming to Navy Pier!

"Flyover", a new multi-sensory experience, will transport you to "the planet's most epic places through exhilarating flying journeys," according to a release. It will officially open at Navy Pier on March 1st.

From climbing skyscrapers 13,000 feet high to diving straight down buildings, floating through fireworks, and much more, you'll be able to experience it firsthand.

"Flyover" uses drone technology, aerial shots and first-person narratives to take you on these virtual journeys.

This is also the first attraction of its kind in Chicago so far.

"Through this immersive storytelling experience, we wanted to capture the rich diversity of Chicagoans, their resiliency and the vibrant neighborhoods that weave the fabric of such an exceptional city," said Lisa Adams, COO and executive producer with Flyover Attractions. "Chicago’s flying journey will ultimately engage and entertain viewers with a thrilling immersive urban experience that pushes the boundaries of escape."

Well-known Chicago figures, such as Wrigley Field announcer Jeremiah Paprocki, Walt Whitman from the Soul Children's Choir and musician Corey Wilkes will help tell stories during the Flyover experience.

You'll also see places you may already be familiar with in the Chicago area, including the Chicago Theatre, Lake Shore Drive, Navy Pier, and more.

"Flyover" participants can experience their flying journey on a 65-foot spherical screen that has flight motion seats.

Sixty people can participate at a time and there will be wind, mist, scents and motions to help guests feel as if they are in flight, according to Flyover officials.

The exhibit will be located directly across from the Chicago Children's Museum at the west entrance of Navy Pier.

Pre-sale tickets are already on sale. To learn more, or to purchase yours, follow this link.