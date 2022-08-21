Folds of Honor fundraiser helps provide scholarships to military families

An annual Barrington fundraiser is providing crucial educational assistance to military families.

Every year, the Patriot Day Golf Outing provides thousands of dollars to Folds of Honor. Since 2007, the non-profit has given educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled service members.

Lieutenant Colonel Dan Rooney founded the organization.

"I was actually coming home from a second tour of duty in Iraq and was on a commercial airline flying out of O'Hare to Grand Rapids, Michigan. Unbeknownst to me, the remains of Corporal Brad Bucklin [were onboard], and his identical twin brother was in First Class, taking him back to Michigan," said Rooney.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL FOR MORE CONTENT

Rooney was inspired to do something to support the families of fallen service members. Providing an education seemed like the perfect fit.

To date, Folds of Honor has provided nearly 30,000 scholarships.

Jeff Samuel was a Navy Seal for twenty years who survived two major injuries in combat. Both of his daughters qualified for scholarships.

"What's nice about Folds of Honor is almost ninety-two percent [of donations] goes right back to the children, scholarships to the children, which to me is pretty high," said Samuel.

The annual Patriot Day Golf Outing at Barrington Hills Country Club and Biltmore Country Club is sold out this year. But, you can donate to the cause by visiting www.foldsofhonor.org