Foo Fighters to bring 2026 stadium tour to Chicago's Soldier Field
CHICAGO - The Foo Fighters are bringing their high-energy stadium show back to Chicago next summer.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced its 2026 stadium tour this morning, marking their first large-scale U.S. trek since their sold out 2023-24 run.
The tour includes 12 North American stops, including a performance at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 8, 2026. Queens of the Stone Age are also scheduled to join as supporting act.
What we know:
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. CT.
Fans can register for presales at foofighters.com, with early access beginning Oct. 28 for newsletter subscribers and general artist presale access opening Oct. 29.
The band’s announcement coincides with the release of a new single, "Asking for a Friend," a follow-up to their 2023 single "Today’s Song." The track takes a darker, more reflective tone, continuing the band’s signature sound.
The backstory:
Frontman Dave Grohl shared an emotional statement about the band’s recent performances and creative direction:
Grohl also celebrated reuniting on tour with Queens of Stone Age, led by long-time friend Josh Homme, calling it a "lifelong bond that goes far beyond the sound we’ve made together."
What's next:
The 2026 stadium tour kicks off in Toronto on Aug. 4 and wraps in Las Vegas on Sept. 26.
Full list of North American dates:
- Aug. 4 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- Aug. 6 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field
- Aug. 8 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
- Aug. 10 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank field
- Aug. 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
- Aug. 15 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
- Aug. 17 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park
- Sept. 12 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome
- Sept. 15 – Regina, SK – Mosaic Stadium Taylor Field
- Sept. 17 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
- Sept. 20 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
- Sept. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
The Source: The information in this article was provided by LiveNation Concerts.