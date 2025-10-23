Foo Fighters to bring 2026 stadium tour to Chicago's Soldier Field

The Brief The Foo Fighters are bringing their 2026 stadium tour to Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 8, 2026. The tour includes 12 North American stops. The band released a new single, "Asking for a Friend" along with the tour announcement.



The Foo Fighters are bringing their high-energy stadium show back to Chicago next summer.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced its 2026 stadium tour this morning, marking their first large-scale U.S. trek since their sold out 2023-24 run.

The tour includes 12 North American stops, including a performance at Soldier Field in Chicago on Aug. 8, 2026. Queens of the Stone Age are also scheduled to join as supporting act.

What we know:

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 31, at 10 a.m. CT.

Fans can register for presales at foofighters.com, with early access beginning Oct. 28 for newsletter subscribers and general artist presale access opening Oct. 29.

The band’s announcement coincides with the release of a new single, "Asking for a Friend," a follow-up to their 2023 single "Today’s Song." The track takes a darker, more reflective tone, continuing the band’s signature sound.

The backstory:

Frontman Dave Grohl shared an emotional statement about the band’s recent performances and creative direction:

"We’ve been reminded of why we love doing this Foo Fighters thing. We’re reconnecting with our fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got – no matter the size of the venue." — Dave Grohl

Grohl also celebrated reuniting on tour with Queens of Stone Age, led by long-time friend Josh Homme, calling it a "lifelong bond that goes far beyond the sound we’ve made together."

What's next:

The 2026 stadium tour kicks off in Toronto on Aug. 4 and wraps in Las Vegas on Sept. 26.

Full list of North American dates:

Aug. 4 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

Aug. 6 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

Aug. 8 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Aug. 10 – Cleveland, OH – Huntington Bank field

Aug. 13 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 15 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

Aug. 17 – Washington, D.C. – Nationals Park

Sept. 12 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

Sept. 15 – Regina, SK – Mosaic Stadium Taylor Field

Sept. 17 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

Sept. 20 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

Sept. 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium