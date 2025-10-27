Food banks in Chicago bracing for spike in demand

The Brief The government shutdown and loss of SNAP benefits are driving more families—many for the first time—to seek help from Common Pantry as food prices remain high. Director Margaret O’Connor says demand is surging heading into the holidays, and the pantry has restarted emergency home deliveries amid fears of federal immigration enforcement. Common Pantry urges the public to volunteer, donate, host food drives, and spread the word to help neighbors in need.



The government shutdown is directly impacting employees, and now families are losing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

What we know:

Common Pantry, located at 3908 N. Lincoln Ave., is asking for help to support neighbors struggling to put food on the table.

Food pantries typically see an increase in need as Thanksgiving approaches. Families who have never relied on a food pantry before are turning to Common Pantry for help.

They’ve already been dealing with the daily challenges of families feeling isolated due to immigration enforcement and the high price of food.

Director Margaret O’Connor said the situation is worsening.

"Coming around the tail end of the year, most pantries are gonna see a surge in people looking for support, prices aren’t coming down, food is expensive. You’re gonna feel it no matter who you are, whether you’re on the cusp of poverty or not at all," O'Connor said.

Ways to help:

Volunteer at your local pantry. You can directly help your neighbors.

Donate what you can. Pantries can stretch donations — one dollar provides three meals.

Host a food drive. Encourage friends, family and neighbors to start collecting what’s needed.

Spread the word. Common Pantry says community support helps maintain programming through the holidays.

What's next:

Common Pantry recently restarted its emergency home delivery program due to fears of federal agents in the city. The government shutdown is making the situation even worse.