Food court at North Riverside Park Mall closed for inspection after small fire

The food court at North Riverside Park Mall will remain closed Thursday after a small fire broke out in the late morning hours.

The incident happened at 11:15 a.m. at one of the eateries, according to the North Riverside Fire Department.

Multiple agencies responded and the flames were quickly contained, leaving behind minimal damage, according to fire crews.

No injuries were reported.

The mall was temporarily closed as crews worked the scene. According to officials, any smoke left from the fire has been cleared and the mall has reopened.

The food court will stay closed for the rest of the day for health inspection. Officials said it is expected to reopen on Friday.

Firefighters are still working to determine the cause of the fire.