Plainfield Bank Robberies: Two banks on the same street are robbed, just days apart
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - For the second time in less than a week, someone has robbed a bank in Plainfield.
The most recent robbery happened at 4:15 p.m. on Friday at the BMO Harris, 15101 South Illinois Highway 59.
The robber in this case showed a note demanding money. He did not threaten the teller with a weapon and did not show one. The robber is described as a white man in his 30's, with a medium build, wearing a dark zip-up hoodie, dark baseball cap and surgical mask.
On October 29, a man robbed the Hartland Bank in Plainfield. The FBI said that robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. at 14901 IL Route 59. The suspect in this robbery is described as a white man approximately 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, white COVID-style mask, and glasses.
The two banks are on the same road, about a third of a mile apart.