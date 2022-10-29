FBI hunting for man who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield
article
PLAINFIELD, Illinois - The FBI is hunting for the person who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday.
The FBI said the robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. at 14901 IL Route 59.
The robber passed the teller a note and did not show or threaten anyone with a weapon. No one was hurt.
The suspect is a white man approximately 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, white COVID-style mask, and glasses.
Tips can be reported (even anonymously) at tips.fbi.gov or (800)CALL-FBI.