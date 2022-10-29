FBI hunting for man who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield

article

The FBI is hunting for the person who robbed Hartland Bank in Plainfield on Saturday.

The FBI said the robbery happened at 11:20 a.m. at 14901 IL Route 59.

The robber passed the teller a note and did not show or threaten anyone with a weapon. No one was hurt.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The suspect is a white man approximately 25-years-old, wearing blue jeans, a dark baseball cap, white COVID-style mask, and glasses.

Tips can be reported (even anonymously) at tips.fbi.gov or (800)CALL-FBI.